Mike Waltz: Investment Coordinator should facilitate US Business in Iraq

2025-03-11 00:05:38 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz held a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani on Sunday, reaffirming Washington's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Baghdad. Mr. Waltz extended Ramadan greetings and expressed concern over recent flooding in Baghdad. Discussions focused on economic cooperation, with Prime Minister Al-Sudani outlining his government's […]

