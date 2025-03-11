Federal decentralized system 'only workable solution' for Syria, analyst says

2025-03-11 01:00:07 - From: France 24

The worst violence to hit Syria since Bashar al-Assad's ouster poses a major threat to the transition, with mass killings of civilians throwing into doubt the new authorities' ability to govern. FRANCE 24's Mark Owen speaks to Matt Broomfield from the Rojava Information Centre. He says that the only workable solution for Syria is a federal decentralized system that protects minorities.