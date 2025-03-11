BP Signs Initial Agreement to Develop Kirkuk Oilfields

2025-03-11 04:50:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has signed an initial agreement with BP to develop four oilfields in Kirkuk. The agreement, signed by North Oil Company (NOC) and North Gas Company (NGC), covers the development of the Avana and Baba domes of Kirkuk, Bai Hassan, Khabbaz, and Jambur fields. Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul […]

