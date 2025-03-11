APIKUR Pushes for Agreement to Resume Kurdistan Oil Exports

2025-03-11 04:50:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Representatives from the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) member companies met with officials from the Government of Iraq (GoI) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on March 6 to discuss the resumption of oil exports through the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline. APIKUR reiterated that its member companies are ready to restart […]

