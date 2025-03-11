New Steel Factory to be built in Salah al-Din

2025-03-11 04:50:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has remotely inaugurated the Al-Dhawari Iron and Steel Factory in Sulaiman Bek, Salah al-Din Governorate, marking a significant advancement in Iraq's industrial capacity. The private sector project represents a successful model for industrial development in Iraq, with the Prime Minister highlighting its importance amid rising construction activity […]

