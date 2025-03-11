Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Syrian presidency announces agreement to integrate Kurdish institutions

Syrian presidency announces agreement to integrate Kurdish institutions

Syrian presidency announces agreement to integrate Kurdish institutions
Syrian presidency announces agreement to integrate Kurdish institutions
2025-03-11 07:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The Syrian presidency announced on Monday an agreement with the head of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate the institutions of the autonomous Kurdish administration in the northeast into the national government.

Syria's new authorities under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa have sought to disband armed groups and establish government control over the entirety of the country since ousting long-time leader Bashar al-Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

Continue following on Al monitor