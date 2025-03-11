Drones, walls, and troops: Iraq's multi-layered border defense

2025-03-11 09:50:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ As northeastern Syriaplunges deeper into chaos, Iraq is bracing for the inevitable spillover. WithISIS exploiting the turmoil and cross-border militant activity on the rise,Baghdad is racing to fortify its frontier—deploying troops, high-techsurveillance, and even constructing a 160-kilometer concrete barrier. Yet,despite these measures, the threat remains far from contained, as instabilityin Syria continues to test Iraq’s security like never before.

Syria's Tinderbox: A Blaze ThatEngulfs Iraq

As ISIS continues to exploit theregion's instability, both Syria and Iraq are increasingly concerned about thepotential for cross-border militant activity that could revive the terror oncerampant along their shared borders.

Although ISIS has lost itsterritorial stronghold, the group remains a formidable threat, continuing tolaunch attacks. These persistent assaults are not only destabilizing Syria butalso putting Iraq on high alert, with concerns that ISIS militants couldinfiltrate across the porous border.

Iraqi officials worry that as ISISretreats from SDF operations, the militants will set up new strongholds inIraq’s desert regions, exploiting security gaps in areas already vulnerable toextremist influence.

Brigadier General Hossam Al-Awadi, asenior Iraqi military strategist, highlighted that the growing instability inSyria’s northeast is allowing ISIS to regroup, reorganize, and carry outcross-border attacks that directly threaten Iraq’s security. September 2024alone saw 22 ISIS operations in SDF-controlled areas, leaving 55 people dead,including seven combatants and one woman. Tribal and familial clashes added tothe chaos, with 18 fatalities and 63 injuries.

Colonel Ahmad Al-Khalil, an Iraqiintelligence officer, emphasized that the violence on the border is a seriousthreat to Iraq’s western provinces, where ISIS remnants are trying to regain afoothold and destabilize security efforts.

Dr. Ali Al-Dabbagh, an Iraqi foreignaffairs official, stressed that Iraq must intensify its efforts to close thesesecurity gaps and prevent ISIS from exploiting the ongoing instability.

The situation is especially tense inDeir ez-Zor, al-Hasakah, and al-Raqqah, where local conflicts continue to fuelextremism.

In Deir ez-Zor, tribal clashes, andISIS activity led to multiple deaths, as Lieutenant General Abdelwahab Al-Saadiwarned that these ongoing conflicts could create a safe haven for ISISfighters, enabling them to cross into Iraq and destabilize the already fragileborder.

In al-Hasakah, the presence of oneof ISIS's largest detention centers has raised alarm, with riots in thefacility threatening regional security. General Najim Al-Jabouri, an Iraqisecurity official, cautioned that many detainees, including Iraqis, couldreturn to Iraq to rejoin ISIS cells, exacerbating the threat.

Al-Raqqah, the former capital ofISIS's caliphate, remains a hotbed of instability. Slow reconstruction effortsand continued infighting are pushing vulnerable residents, especially theyouth, back toward extremist ideologies. Major General Abdulkhaleq Al-Muhammadawi,a senior Iraqi military officer, warned that Raqqa’s failure to stabilize couldhave grave implications for Iraq’s security, as radicalization continues totake hold in the region.

Extremist Epicentre

The situation in north-eastern Syriaposes a serious threat to Iraq's security. This region, controlled by variousarmed factions, has become a stronghold for ISIS and other extremist groups.One of the most alarming developments is the al-Hol camp, located innorth-eastern Syria, which houses tens of thousands of ISIS fighters and theirfamilies. Many of these individuals continue to hold extremist ideologies,presenting a significant challenge to regional stability.

As of early 2025, al-Hol sheltersaround 52,000 people, including more than 32,000 Iraqis. Despite efforts torepatriate some families, roughly 15,000 Iraqis remain in the camp, alongside11,000 militants.

Iraqi officials view al-Hol as a"ticking time bomb." Former National Security Advisor Qasim al-Arajihas referred to it as "one of the most dangerous places in theworld," where extremist ideologies continue to thrive. The camp’s poormanagement, coupled with rising violence, has created an environment ripe forthe resurgence of ISIS and other jihadist factions, directly threatening Iraq.

The porous border between Syria andIraq, especially in regions like al-Qaim and al-Anbar, has allowed remnants ofISIS to cross into Iraq. This fluid movement of militants raises concerns that,if left unchecked, these groups could reignite violence, further destabilizingIraq and undermining the country’s ongoing efforts to combat ISIS.

Speaking to Shafaq news, thepolitical analyst Ali al-Mamaari has stressed that the unrest in Syria hasdirectly impacted its neighbors, with Iraq being one of the most vulnerable."The instability in Syria presents direct threats to Iraq’s security, andthis threat grows more significant with each passing day," he noted.

One of the most alarming aspects ofthis instability is the continued activity of ISIS militants, who remainentrenched in the Syrian Desert and exploit the porous border to infiltrateIraq.

According to Iraq’s Ministry ofInterior, the number of ISIS-affiliated militants crossing the border fromSyria has increased in recent months, with an estimated 200-300 militantsentering Iraq each month. "These numbers may seem small, but they representa significant risk given the potential for these militants to regroup andlaunch attacks on Iraqi soil," explained an intelligence official from theMinistry.

High-Tech Border Security Blitz

To protect its 599-kilometer-longborder with Syria, Iraq has ramped up military preparations. Over 10,000additional security personnel have been stationed along the frontier, equippedwith advanced surveillance technology to monitor the border around the clock.This includes more than 200 thermal cameras and a network of over 30watchtowers designed to detect and prevent any potential security threats, suchas militant infiltration or smuggling activities.

Drones have become a crucial part ofIraq's enhanced security strategy. The Ministry of Defence has invested in anexpanded fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which provide real-timeintelligence on militant movements and border crossings. These drones areequipped with high-definition cameras and infrared sensors, enabling themilitary to monitor remote areas that are otherwise difficult to patrol."Drones are our eyes in the sky, enabling us to track potentialinfiltrators and militants before they can cross into Iraqi territory," anIraqi military officer explained in an interview.

In addition to the high-techsurveillance, Iraq’s security forces have conducted a series of drills andquick-response exercises in collaboration with local forces in border provinceslike Nineveh, al-Anbar, and al-Qaim. These exercises are designed to ensure aswift and coordinated response to any border security challenges.

Iraqi authorities have made it clearthat they are prepared to handle any escalation resulting from the conflict inSyria. "We are ready for any conflict that may spill over from Syria. Ourforces are on high alert," stated Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s National SecurityAdvisor.

Despite the risks, Iraq remainsconfident in its ability to maintain control. Ali Nehmeh al-Bandawi, a memberof Iraq’s parliamentary security and defense committee, reassured the publicthat the situation is under control. “Iraq had anticipated potential clashes inSyria and had taken proactive measures to secure its borders.”

Reinforcements from the Ministry ofDefence, the Ministry of Interior, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)were deployed early to ensure security. "We expected these developmentsand acted swiftly to safeguard our borders," al-Bandawi affirmed to ShafaqNews.

The Wall

Iraq has made substantialinvestments in physical infrastructure to bolster its border security,complementing its personnel and technology deployment. A notable feature ofthese efforts is the construction of a 160-kilometer-long concrete wall,particularly along areas known for frequent smuggling and militant movement.This wall, several meters high and reinforced with steel mesh, is designed toprevent unauthorized crossings and secure vulnerable sections of the border.

Despite the considerable investmentin physical barriers, experts caution that such measures alone cannot guaranteecomplete security. "Walls and fences are helpful, but they are notfoolproof. They do not address the underlying issues of insurgency or smugglingnetworks that operate in the desert," explained Dr. Hossam al-Khatib, aregional security analyst. He also highlighted that the harsh desert terrain,coupled with the absence of a constant human presence, can render the physicalbarriers less effective unless it is supported by strong intelligence andrapid-response capabilities.

Iraq's security strategy alsoemphasizes improving intelligence-sharing with local communities andneighboring countries. Local security forces in provinces such as al-Anbar andNineveh are actively exchanging intelligence with military units in Syria andJordan. This cooperation is vital for identifying potential militant movementsand preventing the establishment of extremist networks along the border.

Abdullah al-Jughayfi, an adviser toal-Anbar’s provincial security committee, pointed out that effective securityrelies on more than just physical barriers. Drawing on the example of Israel’sGaza barrier, which was breached during the October 7, 2023, Hamas incursion,he stressed the importance of intelligence and rapid-response capabilities."No barrier is impenetrable, and security must rely on more than justwalls," Jughayfi remarked.

Moreover, al-Jughayfi emphasized thecritical role of political and tribal stability within Iraq. He warned thatinternal discord, particularly in regions like al-Anbar, could createvulnerabilities that external forces might exploit. This sentiment was echoedby Talib Abdul Karim al-Mamaari, a parliamentarian from Nineveh, who underlinedthe importance of local cooperation in securing the border. "The stabilityof our borders depends on the stability of the communities around them,"al-Mamaari stated.

A Strict Policy of Non-Involvement

While Iraq has bolstered itsmilitary presence along the border, the government has consistently denied anyformal involvement in the Syrian conflict. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaal-Sudani has repeatedly affirmed that Iraq’s policy remains one of non-interventionin Syria's internal matters. "Iraq does not participate in any militaryoperations inside Syria. Our focus is on securing our borders," al-Sudaninoted.

However, despite this officialstance, reports suggest that groups such as the Popular Mobilization Forces(PMF) maintain unofficial ties with Syrian militias and military units. Areport from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicated that certainIraqi armed groups, including Kata’ib Hezbollah, have crossed into Syria,sometimes under the guise of assisting with border security operations. Thiscomplicates Iraq’s position. "While the Iraqi government may notofficially endorse these activities, the presence of these militias along theborder is a reality that cannot be ignored," the ISW report observed.

In response to these claims,al-Bandawi firmly rejected them, reiterating Iraq’s commitment tonon-interference. "Iraq has never engaged in military operations in Syria,and our commitment to neutrality remains steadfast," he asserted.

However, despite Iraq's desire toavoid meddling in the internal affairs of its neighbors, its strategic locationhas made it a focal point for the influence of external powers, particularlythe US and Iran.

While Iraq strives for neutrality,the competing interests of these two global and regional powers areincreasingly shaping Iraq’s security and political landscape. Both the US andIran exert significant influence over Iraq’s affairs, each shaping the country’ssecurity and political processes.

Geopolitical dynamics furthercomplicate Iraq’s security situation. The presence of Iranian-backed armedgroups along the border fuels tensions, as does the ongoing involvement of USforces monitoring Iranian activities in Syria. Caught between these competinginterests, Iraq faces the challenge of balancing its relations with both the USand Iran. The US-led coalition’s operations aimed at curbing Iranian influencein Syria have only exacerbated the situation. These operations focused onlimiting the reach of Iranian-backed groups, have occasionally led toconfrontations near the border.

“The presence of both US and Iranianforces in Syria adds a layer of unpredictability. Iraq must manage thisdelicate situation carefully," remarked David Pollock, a senior fellow atthe Washington Institute for Near East Policy.