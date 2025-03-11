President Barzani: Iraq paying price for failed 1970 deal

2025-03-11 10:00:35 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani said on Tuesday that Iraq continues to suffer the consequences of failing to implement the March 11, 1970, autonomy agreement, calling on political forces in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq to learn from the experience.

Barzani emphasized the need to strengthen the federal system, protect the rights of all communities, and promote peaceful coexistence, urging leaders to ensure that past mistakes are not repeated.

This is a breaking story...