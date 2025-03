2025-03-11 10:40:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up with a drop in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by $0.20 to $67.98 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by $0.20, reaching $71.03 per barrel.

Brent futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $69.22 a barrel at 0402 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $65.90 a barrel.