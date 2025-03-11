Mass gatherings at al-Assi Square celebrating agreement to integrate SDF into Syrian Arab Republic institutions
2025-03-11 11:00:05 - From: SANA
Hama-SANA- Al-Assi Square in the city of Hama has witnessed mass gatherings of thousands of citizens celebrating the signing of the agreement to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic. The crowds expressed their immense joy and great enthusiasm for this historic agreement, which closes a dark chapter …