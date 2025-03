2025-03-11 12:00:05 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Adam Abdelmoula, denied reports regarding the dispatch of a UN mission to investigate or conduct inquiries in the Syrian coastal region. In a statement published Monday on Facebook, Abdelmoula said: “Contrary to what is being circulated on social media and some international …