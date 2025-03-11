March 11, 1970 Agreement: PM Barzani urges fundamental solution with Baghdad

2025-03-11 12:10:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, KurdistanRegion (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed the need for a"permanent solution" to the disputed issues with Baghdad.

In a statement on the anniversary ofthe March 11, 1970 Autonomy Agreement, Barzani said, "On this occasion, wereaffirm the commitment of the people of Kurdistan to a peaceful approach anddialogue as means of securing their legitimate rights. However, this in no waymeans giving up their constitutional rights, which they will defend by allmeans and will not compromise on."

He further emphasized the importanceof reaching “a fundamental and lasting solution” to all unresolved issues withthe Iraqi government, through full adherence to the constitution, signedagreements, and respect for the constitutional status of the KRI.

About The Agreement

The March Agreement, signed on March11, 1970, between the Iraqi government and Kurdish leader Mullah MustafaBarzani, followed the first Iraqi-Kurdish war. It aimed to create an autonomousregion comprising the three Kurdish provinces (Erbil, Duhok, andAl-Sulaymaniyah) and other nearby areas with a Kurdish majority, as determinedby the census. The plan included Kurdish representation in government, to beimplemented over four years.

At the time, it was the mostsignificant attempt to resolve the long-standing Iraqi-Kurdish conflict. Theagreement recognized Kurdish national rights, ensuring their participation inthe Iraqi government and the use of Kurdish in education. However, a finalsolution to the Kirkuk issue was not reached, awaiting a determination of theprovince's ethnic composition.