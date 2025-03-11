March 11, 1970 Agreement: President Barzani asserts Kurdish rights undeniable

2025-03-11 12:10:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, KurdistanRegion (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed that Iraq is still paying theprice for “failing” to implement the March 11, 1970 Autonomy Agreement, urgingpolitical forces to foster peaceful coexistence.

In a statement marking the 55thanniversary of the agreement—led by Kurdish nationalist leader Mullah MustafaBarzani—the president described it as “a historic turning point” in the Kurdishstruggle, calling it the first official document to acknowledge part of theKurdish people's legitimate rights and the legal foundation for their currentachievements.

“No authority in Iraq can deny ourrights again.”

The March 11 Agreement, he noted,was a model for a fair resolution based on understanding and dialogue. However,Iraq’s authorities later withdrew from it, leading to decades of conflict andwars that brought only "tragedy and suffering" to the country."Even today, Iraq continues to pay the price for failing to uphold thisagreement, true partnership, and the constitutional rights of all itscomponents," he added.

Barzani further emphasized thatstability can only be achieved through democracy, pluralism, joint efforts, andthe reinforcement of justice and equality, noting, "Iraq’s future dependson enforcing the constitution, strengthening genuine partnership, and buildinga secure country."

“Unity and cohesion are the trueguarantees for protecting constitutional gains and securing futuregenerations," he stressed, urging political forces in the Region and Iraq toact with national responsibility in strengthening federalism, safeguarding therights of all Iraqi communities, and fostering peaceful coexistence.

About The Agreement

The March Agreement, signed on March11, 1970, between the Iraqi government and Kurdish leader Mullah MustafaBarzani, followed the first Iraqi-Kurdish war. It aimed to create an autonomousregion comprising the three Kurdish provinces (Erbil, Duhok, andAl-Sulaymaniyah) and other nearby areas with a Kurdish majority, as determinedby the census. The plan included Kurdish representation in government, to beimplemented over four years.

At the time, it was the mostsignificant attempt to resolve the long-standing Iraqi-Kurdish conflict. Theagreement recognized Kurdish national rights, ensuring their participation inthe Iraqi government and the use of Kurdish in education. However, a finalsolution to the Kirkuk issue was not reached, awaiting a determination of theprovince's ethnic composition.