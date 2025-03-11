Holy month of Ramadan aid: Food baskets reach Erbil’s needy

2025-03-11 15:15:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation and theBarzani Charity Foundation have distributed thousands of food baskets tolow-income families and individuals with special needs in Erbil as part of theholy month of Ramadan support campaign.

“The Rwanga Foundation provided 2,500 foodbaskets in the Kurdistan Region’s capital, each containing nine essential fooditems weighing 40 kilograms,” foundation executive director Hassan Shekh Aladintold journalists.

Separately, the Barzani Charity Foundationdistributed 1,000 food baskets to municipal workers, environmental activists,and disadvantaged families. Each basket contained 14 food items.

Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) officialIsmail Abdul Aziz told Shafaq News that the initiative, which began in thesecond week of Ramadan, will continue across the Kurdistan Region until the endof the holy month.

About Rwanga and BCF

Founded in 2013 by Idris NechirvanBarzani, the Rwanga Foundation focuses on improving education, economicdevelopment, youth empowerment, and environmental protection. Its projects havesupported over three million people, including refugees and displacedindividuals. The organization is also committed to addressing climate changethrough innovative local projects.

The BCF, established in 2005 in Erbil,operates as a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization.Prime Minister Masrour Barzani heads its board of founders. The foundation hassecured official licenses from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments andwas accredited by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in2016. It has also been recognized as a registered charity in the US, UK, andKuwait.