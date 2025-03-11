Arab Parliament: Integration of (SDF) into Syrian Institutions is an important step to preserve Syria’s unity
2025-03-11 17:00:10 - From: SANA
Cairo, SANA- The Arab Parliament welcomed the agreement to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic. The Arab Parliament stressed in a statement published on its website the importance of this step in preserving Syria’s security, stability, unity, sovereignty, independence, rejecting division and rebuilding the state, in a …