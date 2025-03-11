Kurdistan Presidency champions Christian safety and coexistence

2025-03-11 17:53:00 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The KurdistanRegion is a model of coexistence and tolerance, serving as a safe haven forChristians in Iraq, Fawzi Hariri, President of the Diwan in the IraqiKurdistan, said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the screeningof the documentary “Christians in Iraq: 10 Years After ISIS” at the CatholicUniversity in Erbil, Hariri commended the Kurdistan Region’s humanitarianefforts in welcoming Christians fleeing terrorism and persecution, emphasizingthe Region’s commitment to protecting minority rights and fostering peacefulcoexistence.

Hariri highlighted the activeparticipation of Christians in the Region’s political, administrative,economic, and cultural sectors, describing the Kurdistan Region as an“inclusive environment that promotes social engagement without discrimination.”

The Kurdish official alsooutlined the Kurdistan Region Presidency’s policies on stability andgovernance, emphasizing President Nechirvan Barzani’s vision of promotingpluralism and unity.