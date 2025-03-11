President Barzani hails historic SDF-Syria deal as stability boost

2025-03-11 17:53:00 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan RegionPresident Nechirvan Barzani welcomed a historic agreement between the SyrianDemocratic Forces (SDF) and Syria’s transitional administration, calling it apositive step toward stability.

Barzani described the agreement, on X, asa “roadmap for the future” and an important step for Syria’s transition,emphasizing that the Syrian people’s support for the deal reflects their desirefor stability and peaceful solutions to violence.

The Kurdish President reaffirmed theKurdistan Region’s commitment to Syria’s security and stability, stressing theneed to protect the rights of all Syrian communities and ensure theirparticipation in building a prosperous country.

On Monday, the SDF and Syrian TransitionalPresident Ahmad Al-Sharaa signed an agreement to integrate the SDF’s civilianand military forces — affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration — intoSyrian state institutions.