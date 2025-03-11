President Barzani congratulates UAE President on his birthday

2025-03-11 19:03:11 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan RegionPresident Nechirvan Barzani extended his best wishes to UAE President SheikhMohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his birthday.

Barzani wrote in a post on X,"Under his leadership, the UAE has become a beacon of hope and prosperityfor millions around the world.”

He added that Kurdistan plans tostrengthen bilateral ties with UAE and “promote peace and stability in theregion” and to further strengthen our bilateral ties."