Syrian Alawis sheltering in Lebanon say it isn't safe to return home

2025-03-11 21:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye
.webp?itok=qEyKuL7l 1x" type="image/webp" width="1400" height="848"> A man receives a child from another crossing al-Kabir River, forming the border between Syria's western coastal province and northern Lebanon in the Hekr al-Daher area on 11 March 2025 (AFP)

In the middle of an abandoned school-turned-refugee camp in northern Lebanon, Khitam sat and sighed, thinking of how different her life was just over the border in Syria less than a week ago.

“On Thursday, we were seeing on Facebook that [armed groups] wanted to raid our area in Sahl Akkar,” she told Middle East Eye. “We did not believe it, as it is Facebook, most things there are disinformation.”

That night, she was spending time with some relatives, drinking mate, a South American drink popular in the Levant, when air strikes from the Syrian government began falling nearby.

“Bullets were being shot from everywhere, as if it was raining,” she said.

Initially hesitant to leave her home in Sahl Akkar, a plain near Syria’s border with northern Lebanon, Khitam and other Alawis around her started receiving threatening messages.

“Some people started sending us threats on Facebook Messenger, saying, ‘Just wait for us, we will come for you at Suhoor,’” she said, referring to the pre-fasting meal Muslims have at dawn during Ramadan.

That was when she and many others decided it was time to flee to Lebanon, sheltering in the northern Lebanese Alawi town of al-Massoudiyeh.

The violence on the Syrian coast over the past week has killed hundreds of people in the bloodiest incident since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in early December.

What started as a ruthless attack on the coastal region by Assad loyalists, many of whom are from the former president’s Alawi sect, quickly spiralled into revenge attacks on civilians, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

Civilians belonging to the Alawi community were particularly targeted. Tensions in the area had been high ever since Assad's ouster, with Alawis saying they have been victims of occasional reprisal attacks.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said that Assad loyalists, Syrian government forces and Sunni armed groups partook in what it called “extrajudicial killings”.

Syria’s government announced the end of its military operation against loyalist cells on Sunday, and interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed to “hold accountable, with full decisiveness, anyone who is involved in the bloodshed of civilians, mistreats civilians, exceeds the state's authority or exploits power for personal gain.”

Killing ‘children and adults’

Many of the Syrians who crossed into Lebanon fleeing the latest surge in violence did so as soon as the first massacres started on Friday.

Badria, who escaped her small town of al-Ransiya, said that armed men in cars started shooting Alawi “children and adults”.

'After the regime was toppled, they committed massacres against us and then promised us safety, but there was no safety'

- Suleiman

While she and her family were spared, Suleiman was not as lucky in al-Alamein, a village in the Hama countryside.

“When they reached our village, they started breaking into homes,” he told MEE. “I personally lost four members of my family.”

His relatives lived on the village's main street. Suleiman considered himself luckier, he said, as his home was behind theirs, giving him and his family a little more time to escape.

Suleiman, like everyone else, fled through rural lands, avoiding roads out of fear of being stopped at a checkpoint.

“It took us a day and a half to reach this village,” he said, referring to al-Massoudiyeh.

Over 1,400 families comprising over 6,000 people entered Lebanon’s northernmost Akkar province over the past few days, Governor Imad al-Labaki said on Monday.

Al-Massoudiyeh alone is currently hosting at least 550 families, the village's mayor, Ali al-Ali, told MEE.

People cross the Kabir River, forming the border between Syria's western coastal province and northern Lebanon in the Hekr al-Daher area on 11 March 2025 (AFP)

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">The Syrians who came to Lebanon did so by crossing al-Kabir River, which marks the northern sector of Lebanon’s porous, difficult-to-control border with Syria.

“We put our clothes on, packed some, and left at 4am,” said Badria. “We came to the river. Women and children were falling in the water, people were screaming.”

Some of them return to the river at times to connect to Syria’s cell network and contact relatives.

“Last night, I got close to the river to connect and speak to a relative who is currently hiding in Masyaf,” Suleiman said. “He told me, ‘My father got killed, my wife and children are stuck in the village, they are not letting anyone out.’”

‘Syria is a garden’

Now in Lebanon, many of the displaced Alawis say they refuse to return to Syria for the time being, despite the situation becoming relatively calmer, as they do not trust the new government.

'We came to the river. Women and children were falling in the water, people were screaming'

- Badria

“If it does not get safer or more stable, how could we return?” said Suleiman. “After the regime was toppled, they committed massacres against us and then promised us safety, but there was no safety.”

The fall of Assad saw several sporadic attacks against the Alawi community alongside a government campaign to hunt down what they called remaining Assadist cells.

Despite promises from Sharaa to create a system that includes Syria’s mosaic of religious and ethnic groups, Alawis said they continued to face varying levels of sectarian violence leading up to the latest escalation.

“We have no trust in Jolani or his people,” Suleiman added, referring to Sharaa’s former nom de guerre, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

Khitam, the woman from Sahl Akkar, agreed, saying she believes the new government has a vendetta against Alawis.

“If the UN or the Arab League get involved and implement a proper solution that protects the rights of Alawis, we will return,” said Khitam.

Others at the shelter echoed her call for international protection.

Abu Hussein, who lost six of his relatives in the town of Arze, northwest of Hama, also called for international pressure to create a non-Islamic Syrian government.

“We want a civil state, a civil government and a civil constitution,” he said.

“Syria is a garden, and a garden’s beauty is seen through its different flowers, as long as one flower does not tower over the rest.”

