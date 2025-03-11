5G: Iraq to establish National Mobile Telecommunications Company

2025-03-11 22:20:33 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of the National Mobile Telecommunications Company (NMTC), which will operate Iraq's 5G national license in cooperation with UK's Vodafone Group. The initiative aims to develop the telecommunications sector, maximize revenues, and implement the government program. The new company will be a private limited entity […]

