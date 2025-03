2025-03-12 01:00:06 - From: France 24

Reports continue to emerge of the distressing scale of violence in Syria’s coastal region since 6 March. The UN Human Rights Office has so far documented the killing of 111 civilians, but the process of verification is ongoing, and the actual number of people killed is believed to be significantly higher. FRANCE 24's Mark Owen speaks to UN Human Rights Spokesman Thameen Al Kheetan.