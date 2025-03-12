Rising Sectarian Violence In Syria

2025-03-12 01:00:41 - From: NPR

In a part of Syria that had been a stronghold of deposed dictator Bashar Al-Assad, there has been a wave of violence against Alawites, the religious minority of the Assad family. Hundreds of Alawites have been killed and hundreds more have fled their homes in fear. The episode highlights the challenges the new government in Syria faces in uniting the country. But as we learn from an incident in a different Alawite community, this isn't the first episode of violence against the sect.