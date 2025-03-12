Libyan globetrotter stunned: Erbil transformed beyond recognition

2025-03-12 02:35:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Libyan world traveler Nouri Fonas praised theremarkable development, infrastructure, and organization in Erbil, the capitalof the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during his visit.

“If I had visited Erbil 20 years ago, I would not have seenthe level of progress and modernization that exists today,” Fonas told ShafaqNews.

This marks Fonas’ first trip to Iraq, but he said he quicklyfelt at home, integrating seamlessly with Iraqi society, which he described aswarm and welcoming.

His journey included visits to historical sites in Baghdad,such as the Al-Mustansiriya School, as well as the ancient ruins of Babil. Healso traveled to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala before reaching theKurdistan Region, where he explored the historic Erbil Citadel.

Fonas, who has trekked through the Himalayas in India andMount Fuji in Japan, said he was particularly captivated by the mountains of Zakhoin the Kurdistan Region. “I have seen many of the world’s great mountainranges, but nothing compares to the beauty of Zakho’s mountains,” he said.

The seasoned traveler entered Iraq through the IbrahimKhalil border crossing after an extensive journey that took him through theCaucasus, Cyprus, Greece, and Turkiye before arriving in Erbil.