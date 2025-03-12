Iraq Grants Solar Energy Licence to TotalEnergies

2025-03-12 06:10:38 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has granted its first solar power investment license for a 1,000 MW project to France's TotalEnergies, marking what it described as a major step in the country's transition to renewable energy. NIC Chairman Dr Haider Mohammed Makiyya [Makia] confirmed that construction work has begun at the Ratawi […]

