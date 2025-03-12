Dubai-based Facilities Management Firm enters Iraqi Market

2025-03-12 06:10:38 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dubai-based facilities management (FM) company EFS Group has commenced operations in Iraq. According to a LinkedIn post from Regional Country Director Kamal Zahran, the company is tapping into Iraq's extraordinary potential for facilities management. "As an early entrant, we are proud to be part of this dynamic industry landscape," he said. Vice Chairman […]

