Iraq’s environmental disaster: Oil springs flow into river

2025-03-12 10:36:16 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/A growing environmental crisis is unfolding in Iraq as crude oil seeps intoland and rivers, threatening agriculture, livelihoods, and public health. Whatwas once a resource of national pride has now become an invisible menace,slowly poisoning the environment and endangering public health.

Across vastswaths of the country, crude oil seeps into the land and flows into the water,leaving behind a trail of devastation. Fields that once flourished with cropsnow lie poisoned, and rivers that once nourished entire communities have becomecontaminated, and the very resources that the people of Iraq depend on forsurvival are being destroyed, as the toxic oil slowly spreads, threateningagriculture, livelihoods, and the health of millions.

Old Leaks

Near thevillage of Al-Muslaha, in the Makhoul Mountains in the Baiji district, north ofSaladin province, residents described a scene that had become part of theirdaily lives: black patches spread across the ground, foul odors filled the air,and small rivers of crude oil seeped into the Tigris River.

MahmoudAl-Qaisi, a retired employee of the Baiji refinery, said, "These oil wellshave been here for more than 50 years. No government has moved to exploit themor even study them to determine their nature—whether they are pure crude oil ormixed with sulfur."

Al-Qaisipointed out that the area held neglected investment potential, with large oilwells that could have been a new source of national wealth, as well as thepossibility of turning it into an eco-tourism destination if handledscientifically and thoughtfully. However, the lack of government vision was metwith a constant threat to the Tigris River, where oil patches periodicallyappeared on its surface.

DeterioratingInfrastructure, Heavy Legacy

The formerHead of the Kirkuk Environment Department Directorate, Ali Khorsheed, explainedto Shafaq News that a significant portion of the oil leaks observed in theTigris and other areas of Iraq resulted from old pipelines, which sustainedextensive damage during the years of conflict with ISIS. These pipelines werealso frequently subjected to sabotage and theft, including punctures andillegal oil extraction.

After ISISseized large parts of Iraq in 2014, they took control of the Ajil and Alas oilfields and used the oil to fund their operations by creating storage tanks.Muhammad Majid, director of the Environment Department in Saladin said thatISIS members detonated pipelines and wells, causing large quantities of oilresidues to leak into surrounding areas.

Oncesecurity forces regained control of the area in 2017, following the defeat ofISIS, they initiated an operation to bury these tanks, according to AmerAl-Mihiri, head of the Oil Fields Authority in Saladin, in a TV interview.However, with the onset of rains, these oil residues resurfaced, once againthreatening the environment and water sources.

EnvironmentalDamage

Despite oilbeing a national treasure, its random leakage turned black gold into a truecurse that threatened public health and destroyed livelihoods. Ali Al-Ubaidi, aresident of the village of Al-Muslaha, revealed to Shafaq News that peoplewitness the death of sheep and birds occasionally due to petroleum and sulfuricsubstances, confirming that part of this oil seeped into the Tigris River,which was the main water source for people.

The losseshad not been confined to livestock, birds, and water but had also extended toagricultural land. Saadoun Abdullah, a farmer from the Makhoul Mountains, toldShafaq News that the lands along the road between Tikrit and Kirkuk hadsuffered the destruction of hundreds if not thousands, of dunams of farmlanddue to the flow of oil from the Ajil and Alas fields.

Lack ofVision

Despite theenormity of the problem, security measures were weak, pipelines weredeteriorating, and investments were absent in small fields or neglected wells,while provinces suffered from a lack of services and declining developmentrates.

Environmentaland energy experts confirmed that Iraq needed a comprehensive plan thatincluded updating the entire oil pipeline network, implementing smartmonitoring systems for early leak detection, enhancing pipeline protection fromsabotage, and launching large-scale campaigns to rehabilitate environmentallydamaged areas.

Khorsheedaffirmed that government responses have often focused on temporary measures,such as building earthen berms or cleaning up pollution patches as they appear,while failing to address the root causes, such as replacing deterioratingpipelines or securing the oil fields and pipelines properly. "The crisisrecurs because the underlying issues remain," he stated, noting thatalthough the Kirkuk Environment Directorate had formed joint teams with NorthOil Company to monitor oil pollution in the Tigris, their recommendations werenever acted upon.

So far, oilleaks remained a persistent crisis in Iraq. While their direct effects may haveseemed local or confined to certain areas, pollution in major rivers like theTigris threatened to spread the damage to other provinces, signalingfar-reaching consequences that affected the health of millions of Iraqis andjeopardized food and water security.

In theabsence of serious government action, the environmental catastrophe continuedto escalate, while calls from residents and experts for urgent intervention andsustainable solutions grew louder to stop the waste and protect what remainedof Iraq's natural resources.