Basrah crude prices drop as global oil gains

2025-03-12 10:36:17 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Basrah crude prices dropped more than 1% on Wednesday, despite a rise in globaloil prices.

Basrah Heavycrude fell 74 cents, or 1.9%, to $67.24 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crudedeclined 74 cents, or 1.04%, to $70.29 per barrel.

Brentfutures rose 44 cents to $70 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI)crude gained 47 cents to reach $66.72 per barrel, supported by a weaker dollardespite an increase in US crude inventories.