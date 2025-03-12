Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basrah crude prices drop as global oil gains

Basrah crude prices drop as global oil gains

Basrah crude prices drop as global oil gains
Basrah crude prices drop as global oil gains
2025-03-12 10:36:17 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Basrah crude prices dropped more than 1% on Wednesday, despite a rise in globaloil prices.

Basrah Heavycrude fell 74 cents, or 1.9%, to $67.24 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crudedeclined 74 cents, or 1.04%, to $70.29 per barrel.

Brentfutures rose 44 cents to $70 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI)crude gained 47 cents to reach $66.72 per barrel, supported by a weaker dollardespite an increase in US crude inventories.

Continue following on Shafaq News