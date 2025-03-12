The end of a waiver: Iraq's struggle for energy independence

2025-03-12 14:45:25 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Iraq is on the brink of an energy crisis as the expiration of a crucialUS waiver threatens to cut off its access to Iranian gas, a vital fuel thatpowers nearly 30% of the country's electricity.

Withsummer temperatures soaring and electricity demand peaking, the government'sscramble to find alternative energy sources has never been more urgent. As USsanctions tighten and Iran’s financial support becomes increasingly unreliable,experts warn that Iraq could face widespread blackouts, economic instability,and social unrest unless immediate, innovative solutions are found.

RedLines: US and Iranian Gas

Theexpiration of Iraq's waiver on March 8, 2025, has significantly alteredBaghdad’s energy landscape, cutting the country off from a natural gas supply.For years, Iraq has depended on Iranian imports to meet around 40% of its gasneeds, which powers plants responsible for generating nearly 30% of itselectricity. However, this latest development marks a pivotal shift, as Iraqcan no longer rely on US waivers to secure energy supplies.

TheUS State Department confirmed the decision, linking it directly to PresidentDonald Trump’s "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. This policy,initially introduced in 2018, aims to cripple Iran’s economy by severelyrestricting its ability to generate revenue from oil and gas exports.Washington insists that its broader objective is to compel Tehran to abandonits nuclear ambitions, curb its ballistic missile program, and reduce itssupport for armed groups throughout the region.

Inlight of these changes, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani engaged in aphone call with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to discuss ways tomitigate the consequences of the waiver’s termination. The two reaffirmed theircommitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with Waltz emphasizing that"the end of the Iranian electricity waiver is tied to the Maximum PressurePolicy." He added that the expiration "highlights the need for astronger coordination between our two nations to avoid any negative impacts onIraq’s stability."

Iran,unsurprisingly, has strongly condemned the US move. Iranian officials arguethat Washington is using economic coercion to destabilize the region.Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani from Iran’s Foreign Ministry labeled the decisionas "a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and energy security," and assuredthat Tehran would "explore alternative ways to continue supplying gas toIraq despite US pressure."

IranianForeign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned stated, “It is extremely deplorablethat the US administration has decided to target the innocent people of Iraq byattempting to deprive them of access to basic services such as electricity,especially ahead of the coming hot months of the year."

Hefurther expressed his country's unwavering commitment to standing with theIraqi people and government in addressing US decisions, which he described as“unlawful actions.”

USSanctions Bite

TheUS has repeatedly warned that financial transactions with Iran, includingenergy imports, could trigger secondary sanctions targeting banks andbusinesses engaged with sanctioned entities.

Theexpiration of Iraq’s waiver highlights Washington’s commitment to tighteningrestrictions on Tehran, despite concerns about the potential economic falloutfor regional partners. Brian Nelson, Under Secretary for Terrorism and FinancialIntelligence at the US Treasury, reaffirmed this stance, emphasizing that “anyentity facilitating payments to Iran, directly or indirectly, risks exposure tosanctions. Iraq must ensure its financial institutions remain compliant with USregulations.”

Theenforcement of these sanctions has already had a significant impact on Iraq’sfinancial landscape. In 2024 alone, the US imposed sanctions on six Iraqi banksover alleged ties to Iran’s financial networks, further complicating Baghdad’sability to process energy payments.

Accordingto the Iraq Private Banks League, these restrictions have caused a 20% declinein dollar liquidity within Iraq’s banking system, which in turn has placedincreased pressure on both businesses and consumers. This strain extends beyondjust financial institutions, as Iraqi companies reliant on US dollartransactions have faced delays and intensified scrutiny from the FederalReserve Bank of New York, which monitors Iraqi dollar transfers.

Asthe US sanctions tighten, Iraq’s reliance on Iranian energy imports continuesto pose a challenge. Iranian energy officials report that Iraq still owesapproximately $3.1 billion in unpaid gas dues, a figure that has grown due tobureaucratic hurdles, US sanctions, and Iraq’s fragile financial situation.Payments have often been delayed because of the complexities surroundingtransactions with Iran under sanctions, particularly as Iraq has depended on USwaivers to avoid penalties.

Inlight of these challenges, Majid Chegeni, head of Iran’s National Gas Company,acknowledged Iraq’s role as a reliable consumer but noted the significantconstraints in processing payments. He added, “The accumulated debt affects ourability to maintain and expand gas exports. We expect Baghdad to find a solutionthat allows for timely payments.” In response, Iraq has attempted to settlepart of its dues through non-dollar transactions, such as payments in Iraqidinars and barter agreements. However, these efforts have faced their ownlogistical hurdles and banking restrictions, making it difficult to resolve thesituation effectively.

Thisongoing financial strain has not gone unnoticed in Tehran, where Iran’sMinister of Oil, Javad Owji, recently warned that “if payments are not resolvedsoon, Iran may be forced to reconsider its gas export commitments to Iraq.Tehran cannot continue supplying gas without securing its financial interests.”Iranian officials also pointed out that past disruptions in gas exports due topayment delays have resulted in temporary reductions of up to 50% in gas flowsto Iraq, which has had a significant impact on Baghdad’s power supply.

Iraqiofficials, on the other hand, are increasingly concerned that excessive USpressure could destabilize the country’s economy and energy sector.

DiyaaHindi Al-Hassnawi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Investment and DevelopmentCommittee, described the situation as “sensitive and complex,” cautioning that“Iraq cannot afford to jeopardize its access to electricity, nor can it riskfinancial isolation.” He further urged the Ministry of Electricity to developlong-term energy independence strategies, noting that “continuing to rely onimports without alternative plans will keep Iraq trapped in a cycle of repeatedcrises.”

Al-Hassnawisuggested that Iraq explore more flexible payment approaches, includingdeferred payment agreements, barter deals involving crude oil or agriculturalproducts, and expanded regional energy partnerships.

DarkDays Ahead

Withnearly 40% of Iraq’s power generation dependent on Iranian imports, any powerdisruption could trigger severe blackouts, especially during the scorchingsummer months when temperatures soar past 50°C and electricity demand surgesbeyond 34,000 megawatts (MW).

Thepotential impact is staggering. Officials from the Iraqi Ministry ofElectricity warn that losing Iranian gas could result in the loss of at least7,000 MW of power, plunging major cities such as Baghdad, Basra, and Mosul intodarkness.

Ministryspokesperson Ahmed Musa underscored the gravity of the situation, explainingthat "Iraq currently imports 50 million cubic meters of gas per day fromIran. Losing this supply would create an unprecedented crisis, particularly inhospitals, water treatment plants, and industrial zones." He added,"Without urgent solutions, we could see large-scale service failuresaffecting millions."

Beyondimmediate power shortages, the implications extend to social and politicalstability. Energy experts caution that past electricity crises have fuelledmass protests, particularly in southern provinces like Basra and Dhi Qar, whereprolonged blackouts have historically triggered unrest. "We have seen thispattern before," said Iraqi energy analyst Ali Al-Tamimi. "When poweroutages become unbearable, people take to the streets, demanding change."

Thesummer of 2024 exemplified these risks, as Iraq grappled with a power deficitof 12,000 MW, leaving some areas without electricity for up to 12 hours a day.With public frustration mounting, the threat of renewed demonstrations loomslarge.

Addingto the complexity is Iraq’s financial vulnerability. The country’s foreignreserves, estimated at approximately $120 billion, are largely held in USfinancial institutions, making Baghdad highly susceptible to American financialoversight.

DeputyGovernor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Ammar Khalaf, warned that "if the UStightens restrictions further, we may see a spike in exchange rates, a 20-30%increase in commodity prices, and liquidity shortages that could affecteverything from government salaries to food imports." He further stressed,"A financial squeeze could have ripple effects far beyond the energysector, hitting ordinary Iraqis the hardest."

Asimilar scenario played out in late 2023 when restrictions weakened the Iraqidinar beyond 1,600 per US dollar, fuelling economic instability and publicdiscontent.

Diversifyor Die: Iraq's Plan B

AsIraq faces a looming energy crisis, the government has been working oncontingency plans to prevent catastrophic supply disruptions. Ahmed Al-Abadi,spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity, assured that "authoritieshave developed a comprehensive strategy ahead of the peak summer season,focusing on easing network bottlenecks, establishing new feeders, andinstalling additional power stations."

Akey component of this strategy involves reducing dependence on Iranian gas. Toachieve this, the government has begun exploring alternative sources. AliShaddad, spokesperson for the Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee, revealedthat "the government is considering gas imports from Gulf countries and hasprioritized a major infrastructure project in Basra." This includes theconstruction of an LNG terminal capable of handling "1.5 billion cubicfeet per day," expected to come online in late 2025.

Inparallel, Iraq has pursued agreements with other suppliers to bridge the gap.In October 2024, Baghdad signed a deal with Turkmenistan to import "20million cubic meters of gas per day" via Iranian pipelines through a swapmechanism. However, implementation has been delayed due to technicalchallenges, including outdated pipeline capacity and inadequate compressionstations.

Regulatorycomplications, such as pricing disputes, payment mechanisms, and transit feesbetween Iraq, Iran, and Turkmenistan, have further stalled progress. Despitethese obstacles, officials remain engaged in negotiations to resolveoutstanding issues and operationalize the agreement.

BeyondTurkmenistan, Iraqi officials have also explored potential deals with Qatar,Turkiye, and the UAE. However, infrastructure limitations and pricing concernsmake an immediate shift unlikely. According to data from the Iraqi OilMinistry, "fully replacing Iranian gas imports would require at least $10billion in infrastructure investments. This includes developing domestic gasfields such as Akkas and Mansuriya, expanding LNG import capacity, andmodernizing Iraq’s power grid." With domestic gas production stillunderdeveloped and project timelines stretching five to seven years, Iraqremains reliant on Iranian supplies for the foreseeable future.

Recognizingthe urgency of enhancing domestic production, Iraq has embarked on amultifaceted strategy to diversify its energy portfolio. The country possessessignificant natural gas reserves, estimated at approximately 3.5 trillion cubicmeters, the 11th largest in the world. However, much of this gas hashistorically been flared due to inadequate infrastructure. In 2023 alone, Iraqflared about 17 billion cubic meters of gas, equivalent to $2 billion in lostrevenue.

Toaddress this inefficiency, Iraq has initiated several projects aimed atcapturing and utilizing associated gas from oil fields. The Basrah Gas Company,a joint venture between the Iraqi government, Shell, and Mitsubishi has beenworking to capture flared gas to supply power plants, reducing both waste andenvironmental impact.

Additionally,the Ministry of Oil plans to import approximately 600 million standard cubicfeet of liquefied gas via floating platforms at Iraqi ports, expected togenerate around 4,000 megawatts of power before next summer.

Effortsto enhance power generation efficiency have also gained momentum. Iraq isinvesting in combined-cycle power plants, which utilize both gas and steamturbines to produce more electricity from the same fuel input. Notable projectsinclude the expansion of the Rumaila and Bismayah power plants, which areexpected to add "3,000 megawatts of capacity by 2027."

Simultaneously,the government is advancing its renewable energy initiatives, including solarpower installations across public buildings. As part of this effort, over 540government buildings are set to transition to solar energy, with one-thirdexpected to be equipped before the summer.

Despitethese efforts, experts warn that Iraq’s power deficit remains substantial.Energy expert Kofand Shirwani estimated that "Iraq currently faces ashortfall of nearly 26,000 megawatts. The cessation of Iranian gas would addanother 8,000 megawatts to this deficit, potentially pushing the shortfall toas high as 70%." Shirwani argued that "this crisis could catalyze theIraqi government’s acceleration toward natural gas investment and achieveself-sufficiency to avoid reliance on foreign suppliers."

Giventhese challenges, Iraq may still need to maintain Iranian gas imports in theshort term. Economic expert Mustafa Farraj predicted that "Iraq maycontinue importing Iranian gas through new financial arrangements, such asdeferred payments or barter, to avoid a severe electricity crisis." Hefurther emphasized that "the most likely solution is for Iraq to continueimporting Iranian gas through new financial arrangements, especially since asudden disruption in supply could lead to a severe electricity crisis."

However,not everyone is convinced that the government has done enough to prepare.Political analyst Saif Al-Saadi criticized Iraqi authorities for "failingto find an alternative to replace Iranian gas to cover the shortage."Al-Saadi noted that "the US has repeatedly threatened and warned aboutsanctions, and therefore the Iraqi government should have anticipated sanctionson Iran and found alternatives."

Hepredicted that "a problem will arise next summer, with the country facingscorching temperatures, similar to the impact of the sanctions imposed by Trumpagainst Iran and the political actors within Iraq helping Tehran evade thesesanctions."