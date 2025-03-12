Breakthrough deal: SDF, Damascus aim for integrated future

2025-03-12 14:50:29 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Recent arrangement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and theSyrian government represent a "turning point" for Syria, GheribHasso, co-chair of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) said on Wednesday.

"Thisis a historic step toward creating a democratic Syria, where every group,regardless of ethnicity or background, has a voice in shaping the country’sfuture," Hasso explained to Shafaq News. "It ensures that nocommunity is excluded from the process."

Thislandmark agreement, the first of its kind between the Kurdish factions and theSyrian government, has earned strong support from international, regional, andArab countries, as well as backing within Syria itself.

Implementationwill proceed through joint committees, with a target timeline for completionwithin this year. A central focus will be the return of displaced Kurds wholeft Syria in recent years due to political and security concerns.

Hassohighlighted the roles of foreign countries in ensuring the success of theprocess. "The international community, especially the US and France, hasshown strong commitment to this initiative," he stated. "Theirinvolvement is vital to hold all parties accountable."

Hasso,however, stressed that in order for the arrangement to succeed, the Syriangovernment must demonstrate genuine political will. "For real progress,the Syrian government must show a sincere commitment to change," hepointed out. "Only then can we move forward with trust and mutualrespect."

Signedon March 10, the agreement between the SDF and Transitional Syrian PresidentAhmad Al-Sharaa includes the integration of SDF forces into official stateinstitutions. This accord comes amid the ongoing complexities of the Syrianconflict, which has persisted for over a decade.

Decentralizationremains a core issue in the ongoing negotiations, with varying perspectivesamong domestic and regional stakeholders. "The decentralization of Syriais critical for long-term peace and stability," Hasso stressed. "Butit will require strong political will from all sides to make it areality."

ThePYD is a Kurdish political party active in northern and eastern Syria andserves as the main political wing of the Kurdish self-administration. The partyhas strong ties to the People’s Defence Units (YPG), which form the backbone ofthe Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).