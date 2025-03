2025-03-12 16:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Ministry of Health (MH) held Wednesday, a workshop on strengthening and enhancing the health system in Syria, with participation of several members of the joint WHO-UNICEF health and safety mission from regional and country offices. Director of Planning and International Cooperation at the Health Ministry, Dr. Zuhair Qarrat, reviewed the most prominent challenges …