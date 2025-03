2025-03-12 16:00:04 - From: SANA

New York, SANA- Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, welcomed the agreement to integrate Syrian Democratic Forces into institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic. “the cross-border aid delivery into Syria is still ongoing, as part of ongoing efforts with UN partners to mobilize support for those in need,’ Dujarric said at …