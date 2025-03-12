Leader Barzani, SDF’s Abdi discuss Damascus agreement

2025-03-12 17:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdishleader Masoud Barzani held a phone call with Mazloum Abdi, commander of theUS-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to discuss political developments andrecent changes in Syria.

During the call, Abdi briefedBarzani on the details and outcomes of his visit to Damascus and theunderstandings reached with the new Syrian government, according to a statementfrom Barzani’s media office.

The discussions emphasized “the needto support any steps that contribute to peace and stability in Syria,” with bothsides stressing “the importance of Kurdish unity in the upcoming politicalprocess.”

On Monday, Abdi and Syria'stransitional President, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, reached an agreement to integrate theSDF into the country’s official military structure, transferring all itsterritories, border crossings, and oil fields while rejecting any calls fordivision.

The KurdishDemocratic Union Party (PYD), a political party active in northern and easternSyria,described the arrangement as a "turning point" and “ahistoric step” toward creating a democratic Syria.