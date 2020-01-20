Over 100 killed in Iran-backed Houthi missile, drone attack

2020/01/20 | 12:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

More than 100 people were killed and dozens wounded in a missile and drone attack blamed on Houthi rebels in central Yemen, officials said Sunday, AFP reported.Saturday's strike follows months of relative calm in the war between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.The Houthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the central province of Marib -- about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa -- during evening prayers, military sources told AFP."We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a mosque by the Huthi militias...



which left more than 100 dead and dozens injured," the Yemeni foreign ministry said on Twitter.