Turkish analysis: withdrawal from Iraq, releasing Öcalan

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces are expected to withdraw fromIraqi and Syrian territories, with the potential release of Kurdistan Workers'Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan, should the situation stabilize followinghis call for disarmament and the disbandment of his group, according to Turkishpolitical analyst Gök Ö?lu.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Ö?lu stated that theTurkish government feels confident about the recent developments in Kurdishpolitics, with the position of the PKK in Iraq and Turkiye likely to improve.

"This would be a political victory for the Turkishgovernment," he said, adding that peace negotiations could progresseasily, especially since the region is currently experiencing delicateconditions.

Ö?lu suggested that the withdrawal of Turkish troops couldbegin swiftly, given Turkiye's ongoing political, military, and intelligencecoordination with Baghdad and Damascus. He indicated that this could lead tothe "release of Öcalan" as part of broader peace efforts.

On March 1st, the PKK declared a ceasefire in response toÖcalan's historic call from his prison on Imral? Island, urging his party tolay down arms and dissolve itself after more than four decades of conflict withthe Turkish state.

Further developments followed on Monday, when the SyrianDemocratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaasigned an agreement to integrate SDF forces into official state institutions.

A source from the newly-formed Syrian Defense Ministry toldShafaq News on Tuesday that "the SDF will gradually hand over all itsresponsibilities to the Syrian state, including the administration of theAl-Hol camp and border management with Iraq."