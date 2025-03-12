Israel to occupy Syrian southern territory for ‘unlimited time’, says minister

2025-03-12 21:20:15 - From: The Guardian

Israel Katz reaffirms IDF will continue holding Mount Hermon area beyond contested Israeli northern borders

Israel’s defence minister has reaffirmed the country’s intention to occupy a swath of Syria territory beyond Israel’s contested northern borders for an “unlimited amount of time” during a visit to the strategic Mount Hermon.

“The IDF is prepared to stay in Syria for an unlimited amount of time. We will hold the security area in Hermon and make sure that all the security zone in southern Syria is demilitarised and clear of weapons and threats,” Israel Katz said on a visit to the peak on Wednesday.

Continue reading...