Tehran uses Iraq, Syria, Lebanon to recreate Persian Empire: Pence

2019/02/15 | 00:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Tehran istrying to recreate the Persian Empire by carving out a “corridor of influence” throughIraq, Syria and Lebanon, NBC News reported.Pence accused Iran of pursuing "another Holocaust" ashe lashed out at some of America's closest allies for trying to undercut US sanctions against Tehran.“The Iranian regime openly advocates another Holocaust and seeksthe means to achieve it,” Pence told delegates at a US-organized Middle Eastconference in Poland on Thursday.The meeting in Warsaw has been devoted to persuade the world torally against Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year.