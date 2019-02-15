عربي | كوردى
Tehran uses Iraq, Syria, Lebanon to recreate Persian Empire: Pence
2019/02/15 | 00:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Tehran is

trying to recreate the Persian Empire by carving out a “corridor of influence” through

Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, NBC News reported.Pence accused Iran of pursuing "another Holocaust" as

he lashed out at some of America's closest allies for trying to undercut US sanctions against Tehran.“The Iranian regime openly advocates another Holocaust and seeks

the means to achieve it,” Pence told delegates at a US-organized Middle East

conference in Poland on Thursday.The meeting in Warsaw has been devoted to persuade the world to

rally against Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew from the  2015 Iran nuclear deal last year.







