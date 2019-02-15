Tehran uses Iraq, Syria, Lebanon to recreate Persian Empire: Pence

2019/02/15 | 00:05
US Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Tehran is
trying to recreate the Persian Empire by carving out a “corridor of influence” through
Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, NBC News reported.Pence accused Iran of pursuing "another Holocaust" as
he lashed out at some of America's closest allies for trying to undercut US sanctions against Tehran.“The Iranian regime openly advocates another Holocaust and seeks
the means to achieve it,” Pence told delegates at a US-organized Middle East
conference in Poland on Thursday.The meeting in Warsaw has been devoted to persuade the world to
rally against Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year.
