Iraq spying on its asylum seekers and refugees worldwide: leaked document — Exclusive Ekurd

2020/01/20 | 12:55 - Source: Iraq News

NEW YORK,— A leaked document obtained by Ekurd.net shows that Iraq’s foreign ministry is monitoring all Iraqi asylum seekers and refugees abroad.



The ministry had asked its missions abroad to provide full details about Iraqi refugees.



Ekurd Daily will release more documents in the coming days.

The document has been translated by Ekurd.net from Arabic (see below):

REPUBLIC OF IRAQMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRSADMINISTRATIVE DIRECTORATE

Entry No.



: R/3/Missions/11-2567Date: 18.12.2016

To All Our Political and Consular Missions

RE: CIRCULATION OF MEMO

We ask that you provide the Consulate’s office with the names of Iraqi refugees kept by you through the facilitation of Consular services and of applications (entry numbers, full names by surname, date of birth, and name of the host country, type of leave/asylum sought).

We express our appreciation in anticipation of your implementation.

Signed

Mehdi Abdallah Mahal

Deputy to the Administration Office

CC:Office of the Minister/your correspondence no.



MK/25/4516 of 27.11.2016Office of the DeputyOffice of the General InspectorHead o the Administration Office – MissionsOffice of Consulate reference to letter 04.12.2016

Ministry of the InteriorAgency of Federal Intelligence and Investigations

General Directorate of Intelligence and Anti-Terrorism, ref.



your letter No.



134617 dated 07.11.2016.

The original document in Arabic

The document in English and Arabic in PDF.

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



