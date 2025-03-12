IMF Discusses Strengthening Iraqi Dinar

2025-03-12 21:41:07 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's delegation concluded its meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Amman (February 24-26), with participants including Minister of Finance Taif Sami and the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI). Discussions focused on Iraq's economic performance and sustainable growth prospects, with the IMF acknowledging the progress made. Key discussions […]

