EU welcomes the Syrian authorities’ formation of fact-finding committee into the coastal events
2025-03-12 22:00:04 - From: SANA
Brussels, SANA-The European Union welcomed the Syrian authorities’ formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent events on the Syrian coast. “We welcome the commitments announced by the Syrian authorities, particularly the formation of an investigation committee aimed at holding perpetrators accountable, in accordance with international law standards.” AFP quoted the EU’s diplomatic service …