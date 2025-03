2025-03-12 23:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) announced Syria’s return to full membership after years of hiatus. This announcement came during a virtual meeting that brought together Dr. Anas Haj Zeidan, Director-General of Antiquities and Museums in Syria, with representatives from ISESCO, including Dr. Weber Ndoro, Director of the Islamic World …