2025-03-12 23:00:04 - From: SANA

Baghdad, SANA-The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Sabah al-Numan, announced that the security team has begun pursuing the perpetrators of the attacks on Syrians in Iraq. “Immediately after the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, instructed the formation of a security team to pursue those who committed …