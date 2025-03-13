2025-03-13 05:30:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Justice has said it has successfully defended Iraq in a $1-billion international arbitration case filed by Germany's AHG Industry GmbH & Co. KG at the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). According to the statement from the Ministry on Tuesday (11th March), the dispute stemmed […]

The post Iraq Wins in $1bn Arbitration Case against German Firm first appeared on Iraq Business News.