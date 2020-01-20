Court accepts lawsuit against Salih for abusing constitution

2020/01/20 | 16:55 - Source: Baghdad Post
The Federal Supreme Court
announced the acceptance of the lawsuit submitted by the National Forum for
Popular Accountability against President Barham Salih, over violating the constitution.Salih failed to abide by the
constitution after he failed to assign another prime minister after the
resignation of the now-caretaker prime minister, within the constitutional
period stipulated in Articles (76 / First) and ( 81) and (61 / D).A forum member said that this
step is one of the first escalatory steps within the peaceful legal frameworks
adopted by the forum in support of the legitimate demands of peaceful
demonstrators.