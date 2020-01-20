Court accepts lawsuit against Salih for abusing constitution

2020/01/20 | 16:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Federal Supreme Court

announced the acceptance of the lawsuit submitted by the National Forum for

Popular Accountability against President Barham Salih, over violating the constitution.Salih failed to abide by the

constitution after he failed to assign another prime minister after the

resignation of the now-caretaker prime minister, within the constitutional

period stipulated in Articles (76 / First) and ( 81) and (61 / D).A forum member said that this

step is one of the first escalatory steps within the peaceful legal frameworks

adopted by the forum in support of the legitimate demands of peaceful

demonstrators.