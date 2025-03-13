The Cost of Sensationalism: is appearance undermining Iraq’s media professionalism?

2025-03-13 15:30:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s media landscape has expanded significantly since 2003, with the riseof numerous television and radio stations, newspapers, and digital platforms.However, this growth has been accompanied by increasing concerns over decliningprofessionalism, with many media professionals and experts pointing tofundamental issues, including inadequate qualifications, poor discussionmanagement, and an overemphasis on appearance rather than journalisticcompetence.

GrowingIndustry Vs. Mounting Challenges

The Iraqimedia sector has seen a rapid increase in outlets broadcasting in multiplelanguages, with over 100 radio stations and 150 television stations operatingas of 2020. This expansion, driven by political shifts and greater openness,has led to a diverse range of programming covering political, social, andcultural topics. However, the pursuit of higher viewership and audienceengagement has pushed many channels toward sensationalism, sometimes at thecost of journalistic integrity and quality reporting.

According toa 2019 survey of 100 Iraqi journalists, 44% avoided covering corruption-relatedstories due to political pressures, with 10% explicitly prohibited by theirmedia institutions from reporting on such topics.

Mediaexperts have identified multiple areas of concern, particularly thequalifications and conduct of television presenters. Some networks have beenaccused of prioritizing appearance—especially for female hosts—overprofessional skills, leading to numerous on-air errors and a decline in contentquality.

Mediaprofessional Mohammad Salam told Shafaq News Agency that the lack of culturalawareness, poor discussion management, and unprofessional behavior among somepresenters have harmed the industry’s credibility.

“Thebroadcasters must possess broad knowledge, strong communication skills, and theability to engage in meaningful discussions without resorting to sensationalismor unproductive arguments.”

RegulatoryEfforts and Violations

TheCommunications and Media Commission (CMC) has sought to address these concernsby implementing regulations aimed at maintaining journalistic integrity.According to CMC spokesperson Haidar Al-Alak, Iraqi media content is evaluatedbased on broadcasting regulations that prohibit hate speech and misinformationwhile ensuring transparency and accuracy.

Al-Alak alsonoted that media outlets must adhere to societal norms, avoiding inappropriatelanguage and content. “Violators receive warnings and are required to pledgenon-recurrence. Repeated infractions can lead to stricter measures, includingthe suspension of specific presenters or entire programs,” he explained.

“Amateurs"and Ethical Concerns

Despiteregulatory efforts, several media professionals argue that major challengesremain. Mohammad Al-Kaabi highlighted what he described as “catastrophicviolations” by some presenters, particularly female hosts, who “fail tomaintain appropriate language, discussion etiquette, and professional conduct.”

Similarly,media academic Hassan Al-Shammari criticized media institutions for hiringindividuals based primarily on appearance rather than cultural or journalisticqualifications. “Some presenters struggle with language proficiency and lackthe necessary skills to engage audiences effectively.”

"Mediawork requires both professional and ethical responsibility," he said,stressing that presenters should be well-versed in language, culture, andcritical thinking rather than relying solely on their looks.

AdnanAl-Arabi, Director of Relations and Media at the Iraqi Union of Radio andTelevision Stations described presenters as “message bearers” who directlyinfluence public opinion. He emphasized that professionalism in handling topicsremains a key factor in gaining audience trust.

In aninterview with Shafaq News, Alaa Najah, a professor at the College of Media atthe University of Baghdad, pointed to a lack of confidence and composure amongmany Iraqi presenters, criticizing their “emotional reactions, biasedquestioning, and overreliance on pre-scripted inquiries, which often preventmeaningful discussions.”

Najah alsohighlighted time mismanagement as a persistent issue in Iraqi media, with somepresenters failing to distribute speaking time fairly among guests.Additionally, he stressed that a presenter’s appearance reflects the reputationof the media institution they represent, making professionalism in both conductand presentation essential.