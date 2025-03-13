Iraq says seeking alternatives to Iran gas

2025-03-13 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Iraq is exploring alternatives to Iranian gas imports, including options in the Gulf, a government official said, as it seeks to reduce dependence on its sanctions-hit neighbour.

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced at the weekend its decision to end a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iraq to buy electricity from Iran, though it has yet to bar gas imports.

Iran's gas and electricity supply accounts for a third of Iraq's energy needs.