Iranian press review: Russia’s mediation divides pro-nuclear talks factions

2025-03-13 16:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye

Nuclear talks advocates split over Russian mediation

Russia's willingness to mediate nuclear talks between Iran and the US has drawn mixed reactions in Tehran, with moderate political groups divided on the issue.

The discussion about Moscow's role began after Russian and US officials met in Saudi Arabia. While the moderate Kargozaran Sazandegi Party welcomed the idea, the Ham Mihan newspaper, which also supports engagement with the West, warned against it.

On 8 March, Seyyed Hossein Marashi, secretary general of Kargozaran Sazandegi, backed Russian mediation in an editorial published in a daily affiliated with the party.

Calling it a constructive step, he criticised Britain, France and Germany for their failure to act after the US withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal that the Obama administration agreed to with Iran, European powers, Russia and China.

"Given the Europeans' inappropriate behaviour toward Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency, I positively evaluate the presence of Russia, which is closer to Iran, in direct or indirect negotiations between Iran and the US," he wrote.

But not all moderates saw it that way. Some warned that Russian involvement could put Iran at a disadvantage, serving Moscow's interests instead.

Armin Montazeri, foreign policy editor at Ham Mihan, raised concerns in an editorial titled "Beware of the Russians".

He argued that Russia, to protect its interests on the world stage, "is seeking a middle way regarding Iran's nuclear programme that will neither completely resolve the crisis nor break the cycle of crisis."

The debate comes as Iran becomes increasingly dependent on Russia as a key strategic partner economically, militarily and politically.

Hezbollah moves toward collective leadership

In an interview with Ham Mihan, Ali Fayyad, a Hezbollah member in the Lebanese parliament, revealed that the party's leadership approach has changed following the assassination of its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah and the election of Naim Qassem as the new leader.

Fayyad highlighted Nasrallah's charismatic leadership within Hezbollah, saying: "Sayyed Hassan's presence and influence were immense. When he made a decision, everyone accepted it due to his historical leadership role."

Discussing the leadership changes following Nasrallah's assassination, he added: "The new secretary general favours a more institutional approach to decision-making. We have transitioned towards collective and institutional leadership, where internal organisations make decisions based on established bureaucratic processes."

He also described the developments in Syria and the fall of Bashar al-Assad as "a major strategic loss" for Hezbollah and an "undeniable" setback.

Fayyad further emphasised the significance of the deadly violence in western Syria that saw hundreds of people from the Alawi minority killed over the past week, saying: "We stress the importance of protecting minorities, respecting freedoms, and preventing the emergence of another repressive leadership in Syria.

"We are also closely monitoring the stance of the new Syrian leadership toward Israel," he added.

Support grows for singer after flogging

The flogging of Iranian singer Mehdi Yarrahi has sparked widespread outrage in Iran, with human rights activists condemning it as an inhumane punishment commonly used in the country's Islamic justice system.

In 2024, Yarrahi was sentenced to prison and flogging for posting a protest song online. Last week, he received 74 lashes.

His lawyer said the charges against him included "encouraging corruption, creating and publishing content that violates public morality, inciting crimes against decency, and spreading propaganda against the establishment."

An Iranian graphic designer expressed his support for Yarrahi through artwork published on X, writing: "For the artist who could not be silenced, every lash on his body became a note in the song of honour."

Shirin Ebadi, an Iranian lawyer and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, also denounced flogging as a violation of international human rights law.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: "The Islamic Republic has once again shown that it disregards the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Convention against Torture, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and all other international regulations."

Experts doubt impact of US move to weaken economy

Iranian analysts are debating the economic and political consequences of the US decision to end a sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to buy electricity from Iran.

Washington lifted the Iraqi exemption on 8 March, stating that the decision aims to weaken Iran's economy by blocking a key source of income. However, analysts doubt this strategy will work as intended.

The conservative Khorasan daily noted the economic impact on Iran but suggested that the US also wants to disrupt the growing relationship between Baghdad and Tehran.

It wrote: "Trump's anti-Iran project in Iraq, despite being pursued with greater intensity, still faces significant obstacles. Shifting regional dynamics, growing domestic opposition in Iraq, and the rise of international powers competing with the US could all contribute to the failure of this policy."

Similarly, the reformist-leaning Tejarat News expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the US decision, predicting that Iran will find alternative ways to continue its energy exports.

The outlet stressed: "Iran's track record of circumventing sanctions suggests that electricity exports to Iraq could continue through alternative mechanisms. Iraq may resort to barter arrangements or settle payments in Iraqi dinars to bypass sanctions."










