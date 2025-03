2025-03-13 16:00:05 - From: Middle East Eye

Israeli jets strike Damascus

Bilge Kotan

Thu, 03/13/2025 - 11:33

Israeli aircraft targeted a building on the edge of Damascus on Thursday, Syria's state news agency reported, while two Syrian security sources told Reuters the target was a Palestinian.

One of the sources claimed the building hit was the headquarters for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organisation.