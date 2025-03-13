Syrian Kurds celebrate Damascus deal as coastal residents remain wary after violence

2025-03-13 16:00:06 - From: France 24

This week saw a major breakthrough for Syria's interim leaders, in their efforts to unify the war-torn country, as the Kurdish-led militia that controls the north-east agreed to merge with the new government. FRANCE 24's Sharon Gaffney speaks to Kawa Hassan, from the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the Stimson Centre. He says that the deal will be “monumental” for Syria, for Kurds and for the region.