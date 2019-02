Fatah, Saairun form joint committee to replace Fayadh

2019/02/15 | 00:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A joint committee was formed by Fatah and SaairunAlliances to look for alternative candidates for the interior minister post, a parliamentmember said, adding that the issue is still controversial between the twopolitical parties.Prime Minister AdilAbd al-Mahdi has worked on completing the formation of his government since hetook his post last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdimanaged to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However, disagreement between political blocs, especially on the security ministries, havethwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliancehas frequently tried to force the others to accept Faleh Fayadh as the interiorministry candidate, Muqtada al-Sadr affirmed his rejection of Fayadh and any other partisan candidate for the Interior Ministry.Sadr said that hewould instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought againstISIS during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.In February, FatahAlliance MP Mithaq al-Hamedi said that his alliance has agreed with Saairun tonominate another candidate for the Interior Ministry instead of Fayadh.National WisdomMovement MP Asaad al-Morshedi said that former Interior Minister Mohamedal-Ghabban is the most likely to get nominated for the post.