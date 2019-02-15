عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Fatah, Saairun form joint committee to replace Fayadh
2019/02/15 | 00:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A joint committee was formed by Fatah and Saairun

Alliances to look for alternative candidates for the interior minister post, a parliament

member said, adding that the issue is still controversial between the two

political parties.Prime Minister Adil

Abd al-Mahdi has worked on completing the formation of his government since he

took his post last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi

managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However, disagreement between political blocs, especially on the security ministries, have

thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance

has frequently tried to force the others to accept Faleh Fayadh as the interior

ministry candidate, Muqtada al-Sadr affirmed his rejection of Fayadh and any other partisan candidate for the Interior Ministry.Sadr said that he

would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against

ISIS during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.In February, Fatah

Alliance MP Mithaq al-Hamedi said that his alliance has agreed with Saairun to

nominate another candidate for the Interior Ministry instead of Fayadh.National Wisdom

Movement MP Asaad al-Morshedi said that former Interior Minister Mohamed

al-Ghabban is the most likely to get nominated for the post.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW