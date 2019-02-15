Fatah, Saairun form joint committee to replace Fayadh

2019/02/15 | 00:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A joint committee was formed by Fatah and Saairun
Alliances to look for alternative candidates for the interior minister post, a parliament
member said, adding that the issue is still controversial between the two
political parties.Prime Minister Adil
Abd al-Mahdi has worked on completing the formation of his government since he
took his post last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi
managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However, disagreement between political blocs, especially on the security ministries, have
thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance
has frequently tried to force the others to accept Faleh Fayadh as the interior
ministry candidate, Muqtada al-Sadr affirmed his rejection of Fayadh and any other partisan candidate for the Interior Ministry.Sadr said that he
would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against
ISIS during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.In February, Fatah
Alliance MP Mithaq al-Hamedi said that his alliance has agreed with Saairun to
nominate another candidate for the Interior Ministry instead of Fayadh.National Wisdom
Movement MP Asaad al-Morshedi said that former Interior Minister Mohamed
al-Ghabban is the most likely to get nominated for the post.
