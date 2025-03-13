700 torches to ignite Akre: Newroz celebrations expanded

2025-03-13 16:45:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Akre district in northern Iraq have begunpreparations for this year’s Newroz celebrations, introducing new measures toenhance the festival experience and manage large crowds.

To accommodate attendees, officials are constructing an additional roadleading to the summit of Akre’s mountains, where the traditional fire-lightingceremony takes place. “Work is ongoing daily to ensure the road is completed ontime,” District Governor Dlawar Bozo stated.

In coordination with security forces, authorities have designated a singleroute to the festival site and issued a ban on celebratory gunfire. “Firingshots in any form is strictly prohibited, and security forces will take legalaction against violators,” Bozo emphasized.

This year’s event will feature an expanded torch-lighting ceremony, with 700torches to be carried across Akre, more than doubling last year’s count.Foreign guests are also expected to attend.

Preparations began in early March, with teams organized to carry the Newrozflames to hilltops surrounding the town. “The local administration hasmobilized eight volunteer groups for this effort, and a large stage has beenset up for performances,” said Akre’s director of culture, Delshad Ali.

Fireworks displays are planned at three locations: Akre Castle, Rize Miri,and the old fortress. “This year’s event will be different from previous ones,with exciting surprises in store,” Ali noted.

What is Newroz?

Newroz, celebrated on March 21, marks the arrival of spring and holdscultural and historical significance in Kurdish tradition. The festival isassociated with the legend of Kawa the Blacksmith, a figure believed to haveled a rebellion against the tyrant King Zuhaq. According to tradition, Kawa’svictory was marked by lighting fires on mountaintops, a practice that continuestoday.

Akre has gained a reputation for hosting one of the most prominent Newrozcelebrations in the Kurdistan Region. The festival features traditional Kurdishmusic, dance, and a torch-bearing procession up the mountains, drawingthousands of visitors each year.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) recognizes Newroz as a majornational celebration. In addition to attracting local crowds, the festival alsobrings foreign dignitaries and officials, highlighting its growinginternational presence.